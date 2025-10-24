A Glimpse of Keurig Dr Pepper's Earnings Potential

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Anticipation surrounds Keurig Dr Pepper's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.89% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Keurig Dr Pepper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.38 0.57 0.51 EPS Actual 0.49 0.42 0.58 0.51 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -3.00 -1.00

Keurig Dr Pepper Share Price Analysis

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper were trading at $27.55 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Keurig Dr Pepper

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Keurig Dr Pepper.

The consensus rating for Keurig Dr Pepper is Buy, based on 12 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $32.92, there's a potential 19.49% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Celsius Holdings, Primo Brands and Monster Beverage, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Celsius Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $63.65, suggesting a potential 131.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 12.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monster Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $72.15, suggesting a potential 161.89% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Celsius Holdings, Primo Brands and Monster Beverage, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Keurig Dr Pepper Buy 6.14% $2.25B 2.21% Celsius Holdings Buy 83.91% $380.85M 10.02% Primo Brands Outperform 31.63% $540.90M 0.84% Monster Beverage Buy 11.10% $1.18B 7.13%

Key Takeaway:

Keurig Dr Pepper ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper was established in 2018 following a merger between Keurig Green Mountain Coffee and Dr Pepper Snapple. The company manufactures and distributes coffee systems (including coffee brewers and single-serve coffee pods) under the Keurig and Green Mountain brands, as well as ready-to-drink beverages including flavored (non-cola) sparkling soft drinks under well-known brands such as Dr Pepper, Snapple, and Canada Dry. The company controls production and route to market for its own brands through in-house manufacturing plants and distribution infrastructure and leverages these facilities to manufacture and distribute for third-party coffee and beverage brands via licensing and partnership agreements. The US and Canada make up 95% of revenue, with the rest from Mexico.

Financial Insights: Keurig Dr Pepper

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Keurig Dr Pepper showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.14% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Keurig Dr Pepper's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keurig Dr Pepper's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keurig Dr Pepper's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

To track all earnings releases for Keurig Dr Pepper visit their earnings calendar on our site.

