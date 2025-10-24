Insights Ahead: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Quarterly Earnings

Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Hartford Finl Servs Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.18.

The market awaits Hartford Finl Servs Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.60, which was followed by a 2.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hartford Finl Servs Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.81 2.14 2.64 2.54 EPS Actual 3.41 2.20 2.94 2.53 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 -2.00 -7.00

Hartford Finl Servs Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hartford Finl Servs Gr were trading at $125.25 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

