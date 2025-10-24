Insights Ahead: Principal Finl Gr's Quarterly Earnings

Principal Finl Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Principal Finl Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

The announcement from Principal Finl Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Principal Finl Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.98 1.83 1.93 2.02 EPS Actual 2.16 1.81 1.94 1.76 Price Change % 0.00 -2.00 3.00 -7.00

Performance of Principal Finl Gr Shares

Shares of Principal Finl Gr were trading at $79.44 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

