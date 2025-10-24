Alexandria Real Estate's Earnings Outlook

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alexandria Real Estate to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16.

Investors in Alexandria Real Estate are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $1.03, leading to a 3.09% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alexandria Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 2.28 2.39 2.38 EPS Actual 2.33 2.30 2.39 2.37 Price Change % 3.00 -6.00 -5.00 -1.00

Alexandria Real Estate Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate were trading at $76.91 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Alexandria Real Estate

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alexandria Real Estate.

The consensus rating for Alexandria Real Estate is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $93.8 implies a potential 21.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare Invts and CareTrust REIT, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential 74.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omega Healthcare Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.71, suggesting a potential 43.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CareTrust REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 51.89% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Healthpeak Properties, Omega Healthcare Invts and CareTrust REIT, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -2.37% $512.85M -0.63% Healthpeak Properties Neutral -0.17% $418.17M 0.39% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 11.78% $279.25M 2.76% CareTrust REIT Outperform 55.27% $82.98M 2.20%

Key Takeaway:

Alexandria Real Estate ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle, Texas, and Canada. The Company is a life science real estate investment trust focused on developing, redeveloping, and operating properties that provide space for lease to tenants in the life science industry.

Understanding the Numbers: Alexandria Real Estate's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Alexandria Real Estate's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8, Alexandria Real Estate adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

