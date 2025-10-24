Preview: Brown & Brown's Earnings

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Brown & Brown will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from Brown & Brown is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 10.4% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Brown & Brown's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.30 0.77 0.87 EPS Actual 1.03 1.29 0.86 0.91 Price Change % -10.00 -6.00 -3.00 2.00

Tracking Brown & Brown's Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown were trading at $88.77 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Brown & Brown

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Brown & Brown.

Analysts have given Brown & Brown a total of 14 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $106.29, indicating a potential 19.74% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Willis Towers Watson and Baldwin Insurance, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Willis Towers Watson, with an average 1-year price target of $377.67, suggesting a potential 325.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Baldwin Insurance, with an average 1-year price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential 61.98% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Willis Towers Watson and Baldwin Insurance, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brown & Brown Neutral 8.23% $609M 2.48% Willis Towers Watson Outperform -0.18% $812M 4.08% Baldwin Insurance Neutral 10.52% $105.25M -0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Brown & Brown ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. Brown & Brown has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Brown & Brown Better

Brown & Brown Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs, and service. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty, and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services. It has four reportable segments; the Retail segment; the Programs segment; the Wholesale Brokerage segment and; the Services segment. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Retail segment which provides insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, and Others through automobile dealer services F&I businesses. Its geographic area is U.S., U.K., the Republic of Ireland, Canada, and Others.

Brown & Brown: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Brown & Brown's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brown & Brown's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brown & Brown's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brown & Brown's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brown & Brown's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

