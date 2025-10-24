A Glimpse of Rambus's Earnings Potential

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rambus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Rambus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 13.87% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rambus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.50 0.58 0.51 EPS Actual 0.61 0.59 0.59 0.51 Price Change % 14.00 -6.00 7.00 14.00

Tracking Rambus's Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus were trading at $101.61 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 130.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Rambus

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rambus.

Analysts have provided Rambus with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $100.67, suggesting a potential 0.93% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Skyworks Solutions, Rigetti Computing and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Skyworks Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $66.0, suggesting a potential 35.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rigetti Computing, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 69.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GLOBALFOUNDRIES, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 62.6% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Skyworks Solutions, Rigetti Computing and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rambus Buy 30.33% $137.44M 4.85% Skyworks Solutions Sell 6.57% $401M 1.81% Rigetti Computing Buy -41.64% $566K -10.43% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Neutral 3.43% $408M 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

Rambus ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Rambus stands out for its strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, despite a lower return on equity.

Delving into Rambus's Background

Rambus Inc is a semiconductor solutions provider offering high-speed, high-security computer chips and Silicon intellectual property. The company's key products include memory interface chips, built for high speed and efficiency; silicon IP, providing high-speed memory and chip-to-chip connection technology; and architecture licenses, which allow customers to use portions of Rambus' patented inventions for their own digital electronics. The firm receives the majority of its revenue from the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Japan, and Singapore.

A Deep Dive into Rambus's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rambus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rambus's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rambus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Rambus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

