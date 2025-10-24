Insights into Waste Management's Upcoming Earnings

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Waste Management to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01.

Anticipation surrounds Waste Management's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Waste Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.89 1.62 1.8 1.89 EPS Actual 1.92 1.67 1.7 1.96 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 6.0 5.00

Performance of Waste Management Shares

Shares of Waste Management were trading at $216.11 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Waste Management

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Waste Management.

With 10 analyst ratings, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $261.8, indicating a potential 21.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Republic Services, Waste Connections and Rollins, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Republic Services, with an average 1-year price target of $259.25, suggesting a potential 19.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Waste Connections, with an average 1-year price target of $202.33, suggesting a potential 6.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rollins, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 67.61% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Republic Services, Waste Connections and Rollins, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Waste Management Outperform 19.03% $2.59B 8.13% Republic Services Neutral 4.62% $1.79B 4.64% Waste Connections Neutral 5.13% $1.05B 3.48% Rollins Outperform 12.06% $537.67M 10.11%

Key Takeaway:

Waste Management ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Waste Management's Background

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Breaking Down Waste Management's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

