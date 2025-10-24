Earnings Outlook For NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate NXP Semiconductors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97.

The market awaits NXP Semiconductors's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.12% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NXP Semiconductors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.51 2.58 3.13 3.43 EPS Actual 2.72 2.64 3.18 3.45 Price Change % 0.00 -7.00 -1.00 -5.00

Tracking NXP Semiconductors's Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors were trading at $220.73 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for NXP Semiconductors visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.