Earnings Outlook For Virtus Inv

Virtus Inv (NASDAQ:VRTS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Virtus Inv will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.75.

Anticipation surrounds Virtus Inv's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Virtus Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 6.19 5.41 7.43 6.80 EPS Actual 6.25 5.73 7.50 6.92 Price Change % -7.00 -2.00 -5.00 0.00

Tracking Virtus Inv's Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Inv were trading at $177.16 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Virtus Inv

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Virtus Inv.

The consensus rating for Virtus Inv is Underperform, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $175.0 implies a potential 1.22% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Virtus Inv, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Virtus Inv are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Virtus Inv Underperform -6.21% $111.46M 4.73%

Key Takeaway:

Virtus Inv is underperforming its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a negative growth rate. Its gross profit is at the bottom compared to its peers. The return on equity for Virtus Inv is also lower than its peers, indicating lower profitability relative to shareholder equity.

Delving into Virtus Inv's Background

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to institutions and individuals. It uses a multi-manager, multi-style approach, offering investment strategies from investment managers, each having its distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand, as well as from select unaffiliated managers for certain funds. Through its multi-manager model, the group provides investment managers with distribution, business, and operational support. The Company operates in one business segment, namely as an asset manager providing investment management and related services for individual and institutional clients.

Breaking Down Virtus Inv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Virtus Inv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Virtus Inv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtus Inv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Virtus Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

