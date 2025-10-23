Earnings Outlook For GrafTech International

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GrafTech International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.22.

The market awaits GrafTech International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.50, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GrafTech International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.1 -1.3 -1.3 -0.9 EPS Actual -1.6 -1.3 -1.3 -1.3 Price Change % 14.0 8.0 -9.0 -1.0

GrafTech International Share Price Analysis

Shares of GrafTech International were trading at $17.04 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

