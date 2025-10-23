A Glimpse of Procter & Gamble's Earnings Potential

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Procter & Gamble will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90.

The market awaits Procter & Gamble's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.38% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Procter & Gamble's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.53 1.86 1.90 EPS Actual 1.48 1.54 1.88 1.93 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 0.00 0.00

Procter & Gamble Share Price Analysis

Shares of Procter & Gamble were trading at $152.2 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Procter & Gamble

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Procter & Gamble.

The consensus rating for Procter & Gamble is Neutral, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $169.5, there's a potential 11.37% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark and Church & Dwight Co, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Colgate-Palmolive, with an average 1-year price target of $90.62, suggesting a potential 40.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimberly-Clark, with an average 1-year price target of $132.8, suggesting a potential 12.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Church & Dwight Co, with an average 1-year price target of $95.67, suggesting a potential 37.14% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark and Church & Dwight Co are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Procter & Gamble Neutral 1.74% $10.26B 6.89% Colgate-Palmolive Outperform 1.03% $3.07B 139.53% Kimberly-Clark Neutral -1.61% $1.46B 42.92% Church & Dwight Co Underperform -0.32% $647M 4.27%

Key Takeaway:

Procter & Gamble ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and return on equity. In terms of revenue growth, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Procter & Gamble's Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales of nearly $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent just more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Financial Insights: Procter & Gamble

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procter & Gamble's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.74% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Procter & Gamble's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procter & Gamble's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, Procter & Gamble adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

