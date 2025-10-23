October 23, 2025 10:06 AM 1 min read

First Hawaiian's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Hawaiian to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The announcement from First Hawaiian is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.49 0.46 0.41 0.44
EPS Actual 0.58 0.47 0.41 0.48
Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 3.00 0.00

First Hawaiian Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Hawaiian were trading at $23.6 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for First Hawaiian visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FHB Logo
FHBFirst Hawaiian Inc
$23.43-0.70%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved