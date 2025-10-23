First Hawaiian's Earnings Outlook

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Hawaiian to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The announcement from First Hawaiian is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.46 0.41 0.44 EPS Actual 0.58 0.47 0.41 0.48 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 3.00 0.00

First Hawaiian Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Hawaiian were trading at $23.6 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.