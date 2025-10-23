Coca-Cola Femsa's Earnings: A Preview

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coca-Cola Femsa will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35.

Anticipation surrounds Coca-Cola Femsa's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.22, leading to a 1.64% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Coca-Cola Femsa's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.37 1.35 1.33 EPS Actual 1.30 1.20 1.73 1.47 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 4.00 1.00

Tracking Coca-Cola Femsa's Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa were trading at $85.12 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Coca-Cola Femsa

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Coca-Cola Femsa.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Coca-Cola Femsa, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $102.5, suggesting a potential 20.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Primo Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 63.58% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Primo Brands, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Celsius Holdings Buy 83.91% $380.85M 10.02% Primo Brands Outperform 31.63% $540.90M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Coca-Cola Femsa ranks higher than its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit. However, it lags behind in terms of return on equity. Overall, Coca-Cola Femsa is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Coca-Cola Femsa Better

Coca-Cola Femsa, a subsidiary of Femsa, is the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola in volume terms. The company purchases beverage concentrates and syrup from Coca-Cola, which it then processes and packages for distribution through modern trade, traditional trade, and the on-premises channel. Mexico and Brazil make up 80% of total volume and sales, with the rest from other Central and South American countries, including Panama, Guatemala, Uruguay, and Argentina. Femsa and Coca-Cola hold 47% and 28% economic interests in Coca-Cola Femsa through nonpublicly traded A and D shares, respectively, while controlling 56% and 33% of the voting power.

Coca-Cola Femsa's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Coca-Cola Femsa's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coca-Cola Femsa's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coca-Cola Femsa's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coca-Cola Femsa's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Coca-Cola Femsa visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.