Insights into Norsk Hydro's Upcoming Earnings

Norsk Hydro (OTC:NHYDY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Norsk Hydro will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The announcement from Norsk Hydro is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Norsk Hydro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.080 0.120 0.23 0.20 EPS Actual 0.163 0.147 0.10 0.14 Price Change % -1.000 -2.000 -2.00 0.00

Tracking Norsk Hydro's Stock Performance

Shares of Norsk Hydro were trading at $7.03 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.