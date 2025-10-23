Examining the Future: Sanofi's Earnings Outlook

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Sanofi will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60.

The market awaits Sanofi's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.43% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sanofi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.960 0.950 0.74 1.39 EPS Actual 0.901 0.941 0.70 1.57 Price Change % 2.000 -2.000 0.00 4.00

Performance of Sanofi Shares

Shares of Sanofi were trading at $49.99 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sanofi visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.