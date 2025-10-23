Insights into Illinois Tool Works's Upcoming Earnings

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Illinois Tool Works will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70.

The market awaits Illinois Tool Works's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 0.91% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Illinois Tool Works's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.56 2.35 2.49 2.53 EPS Actual 2.58 2.38 2.54 2.65 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 0.00 -1.00

Illinois Tool Works Share Price Analysis

Shares of Illinois Tool Works were trading at $252.96 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Illinois Tool Works

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Illinois Tool Works.

Analysts have given Illinois Tool Works a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $258.33, indicating a potential 2.12% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Parker Hannifin, Xylem and Ingersoll Rand, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Parker Hannifin, with an average 1-year price target of $814.86, suggesting a potential 222.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Xylem, with an average 1-year price target of $158.5, suggesting a potential 37.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingersoll Rand, with an average 1-year price target of $88.5, suggesting a potential 65.01% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Parker Hannifin, Xylem and Ingersoll Rand are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Illinois Tool Works Neutral 0.65% $1.78B 23.41% Parker Hannifin Outperform 1.08% $1.96B 6.82% Xylem Buy 6.09% $892M 2.06% Ingersoll Rand Neutral 4.58% $824.90M -1.12%

Key Takeaway:

Illinois Tool Works ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Illinois Tool Works: A Closer Look

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works has become a diversified industrial manufacturer through acquisitions and innovations that follow customer needs. ITW operates through seven business segments, with no segment representing more than one-fifth of revenue. ITW's automotive OEM segment sells vehicle components; its food equipment segment sells commercial kitchen appliances; its test and measurement and electronics segment sells inspection and analysis equipment; its welding segment sells welding equipment and consumables; its polymers and fluids segment sells industrial and consumer adhesives, solvents, and coatings; its construction products segment sells building fasteners and tools; and its specialty products segment sells medical, packaging, HVAC, and airport ground equipment.

Illinois Tool Works: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Illinois Tool Works showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.65% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Illinois Tool Works's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illinois Tool Works's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illinois Tool Works's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, Illinois Tool Works faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Illinois Tool Works visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.