Exploring S&T Bancorp's Earnings Expectations

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that S&T Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The announcement from S&T Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.72% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.75 0.77 0.81 EPS Actual 0.83 0.87 0.86 0.85 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 3.00 -4.00

S&T Bancorp Share Price Analysis

Shares of S&T Bancorp were trading at $35.81 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

