Exploring S&T Bancorp's Earnings Expectations

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that S&T Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.
The announcement from S&T Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.72% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at S&T Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.75
|0.77
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.87
|0.86
|0.85
|Price Change %
|-1.00
|-1.00
|3.00
|-4.00
S&T Bancorp Share Price Analysis
Shares of S&T Bancorp were trading at $35.81 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
