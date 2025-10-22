Dime Community Bancshares's Earnings Outlook

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dime Community Bancshares will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The announcement from Dime Community Bancshares is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.18% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dime Community Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.55 0.45 0.41 EPS Actual 0.64 0.57 0.42 0.29 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -1.00 3.00

Dime Community Bancshares Share Price Analysis

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares were trading at $28.9 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

