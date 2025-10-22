Earnings Outlook For Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Customers Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.

The market awaits Customers Bancorp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 0.41% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Customers Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.30 1.20 1.43 EPS Actual 1.80 1.54 1.36 1.34 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 14.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Customers Bancorp's Stock

Shares of Customers Bancorp were trading at $64.97 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

