Earnings Preview For Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Amerant Bancorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The announcement from Amerant Bancorp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amerant Bancorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.40 0.33 0.21 EPS Actual 0.57 0.24 0.50 0.27 Price Change % 1.00 -13.00 5.00 2.00

Performance of Amerant Bancorp Shares

Shares of Amerant Bancorp were trading at $18.34 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

