1st Source's Earnings: A Preview

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 1st Source to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

Anticipation surrounds 1st Source's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.76% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at 1st Source's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.37 1.33 1.34 EPS Actual 1.51 1.52 1.27 1.41 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 0.00 -3.00

Performance of 1st Source Shares

Shares of 1st Source were trading at $59.65 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.