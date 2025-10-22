Insights Ahead: Vesta Real Estate's Quarterly Earnings

Vesta Real Estate (NYSE:VTMX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vesta Real Estate to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The market awaits Vesta Real Estate's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.46, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vesta Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 EPS Actual 0.05 0.052 0.048 0.043 Price Change % 0.00 4.000 -7.000 -1.000

Stock Performance

Shares of Vesta Real Estate were trading at $26.8 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Vesta Real Estate

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vesta Real Estate.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Vesta Real Estate, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $36.5, suggesting a potential 36.19% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Seaport Entertainment, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seaport Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $27.5, suggesting a potential 2.61% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Seaport Entertainment, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LandBridge Neutral 83.15% $44.50M 2.06% Seaport Entertainment Buy 18.21% $6.67M -2.82%

Key Takeaway:

Vesta Real Estate ranks higher than its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, Vesta Real Estate is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Vesta Real Estate's Background

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV is an internally managed real estate company that owns, manages, develops, and leases industrial properties in Mexico. The Company's primary business is the acquisition, development, and management of industrial and distribution center real estate. The company designs and constructs park-to-suit projects across various industries; undertakes build-to-suit projects; and provides site selection, design and engineering, and sale and leaseback services. The primary source of revenue is the rental income received from customers under operating leases. It serves aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, plastics, and other industries.

Financial Insights: Vesta Real Estate

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vesta Real Estate's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vesta Real Estate's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 41.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vesta Real Estate's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vesta Real Estate's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

