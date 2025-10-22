Simply Good Foods's Earnings: A Preview

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Simply Good Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The announcement from Simply Good Foods is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simply Good Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.40 0.46 0.5 EPS Actual 0.51 0.46 0.49 0.5 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -3.00 0.0

Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods were trading at $25.44 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Simply Good Foods

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Simply Good Foods.

The consensus rating for Simply Good Foods is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $28.67, there's a potential 12.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Freshpet, Flowers Foods and Nomad Foods, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Freshpet, with an average 1-year price target of $65.86, suggesting a potential 158.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flowers Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 41.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nomad Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $19.4, suggesting a potential 23.74% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Freshpet, Flowers Foods and Nomad Foods, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Simply Good Foods Neutral 13.80% $138.52M 2.25% Freshpet Neutral 12.51% $108.19M 1.54% Flowers Foods Neutral 1.46% $606.77M 4.11% Nomad Foods Outperform -0.82% $206.30M 2.21%

Key Takeaway:

Simply Good Foods ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 13.80%. It is at the bottom for gross profit at $138.52M. The company's return on equity is also in the middle compared to its peers at 2.25%. Overall, Simply Good Foods is positioned between its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. It provides low-carbohydrate, high protein bars, shakes, and other products such as confections, chips, and cookies under the Atkins and Quest brands. The company distributes its products in retail channels, predominantly in North America, including grocery, club, and mass merchandise, as well as through e-commerce, convenience, and other channels. It derives maximum revenue from North America.

Key Indicators: Simply Good Foods's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Simply Good Foods showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.8% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Simply Good Foods's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simply Good Foods's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simply Good Foods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.69%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Simply Good Foods's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

