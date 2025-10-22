Mohawk Industries Earnings Preview

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mohawk Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65.

The announcement from Mohawk Industries is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 4.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mohawk Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.61 1.41 1.85 2.89 EPS Actual 2.77 1.52 1.95 2.90 Price Change % 4.00 -2.00 -1.00 -14.00

Tracking Mohawk Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries were trading at $131.48 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Mohawk Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mohawk Industries.

Analysts have given Mohawk Industries a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $134.71, indicating a potential 2.46% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Leggett & Platt, Ethan Allen Interiors and Lovesac, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Leggett & Platt, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 93.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 77.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lovesac, with an average 1-year price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential 78.89% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Leggett & Platt, Ethan Allen Interiors and Lovesac, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mohawk Industries Neutral 0.03% $714.40M 1.81% Leggett & Platt Neutral -6.26% $192.60M 6.56% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -4.91% $96.06M 2.55% Lovesac Buy 2.52% $90.61M -3.34%

Key Takeaway:

Mohawk Industries ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks at the bottom for return on equity.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Breaking Down Mohawk Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mohawk Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.03% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mohawk Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mohawk Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

