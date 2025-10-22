A Glimpse of Integer Holdings's Earnings Potential

Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Integer Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

The market awaits Integer Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integer Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.24 1.46 1.36 EPS Actual 1.55 1.31 1.43 1.43 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 -4.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Integer Holdings's Stock

Shares of Integer Holdings were trading at $107.94 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Integer Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Integer Holdings.

Analysts have provided Integer Holdings with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $133.2, suggesting a potential 23.4% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TransMedics Group, Envista Holdings and Glaukos, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TransMedics Group, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 26.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Envista Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 81.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $110.62, suggesting a potential 2.48% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for TransMedics Group, Envista Holdings and Glaukos, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Integer Holdings Outperform 11.36% $129.15M 2.24% TransMedics Group Buy 37.68% $96.59M 11.95% Envista Holdings Neutral 7.74% $369.90M 0.85% Glaukos Buy 29.71% $97.22M -2.57%

Key Takeaway:

Integer Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, showcasing a stronger performance in generating profit relative to shareholder equity.

Discovering Integer Holdings: A Closer Look

Integer Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of medical device components used by original equipment manufacturers in the medical industry. The company also develops batteries used in nonmedical applications in the energy, military, and environmental markets. The firm organizes itself into one segment and derives its revenues from three product lines: Cardio & Vascular, Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation and Other Markets. The company earns more than half of its revenue in the United States.

Integer Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Integer Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Integer Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Integer Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Integer Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

