An Overview of Iridium Comms's Earnings

Iridium Comms (NASDAQ:IRDM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Iridium Comms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Iridium Comms bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.7% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Iridium Comms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.20 EPS Actual 0.20 0.27 0.32 0.21 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 -1.00 -6.00

Tracking Iridium Comms's Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Comms were trading at $18.98 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Iridium Comms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Iridium Comms.

The consensus rating for Iridium Comms is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $29.0, there's a potential 52.79% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cogent Comms Hldgs, Liberty Global and iQSTEL, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cogent Comms Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 108.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Liberty Global, with an average 1-year price target of $16.4, suggesting a potential 13.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for iQSTEL, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 5.16% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cogent Comms Hldgs, Liberty Global and iQSTEL, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Iridium Communications Outperform 7.88% $152.00M 4.43% Cogent Comms Hldgs Neutral -5.45% $108.75M -61.01% Liberty Global Buy 19.96% $803.80M -21.78% iQSTEL Buy -8.21% $1.87M -29.36%

Key Takeaway:

Iridium Communications ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. In terms of Gross Profit, Iridium Communications is at the bottom. For Return on Equity, Iridium Communications is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Iridium Comms Better

Iridium Communications Inc is the commercial provider of communications services offering true globalised coverage, connecting people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. The company is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth-orbiting satellites. Iridium's solutions are ideally suited for industries such as maritime, aviation, government/military, emergency/humanitarian services, mining, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, transportation, and utilities. Iridium also provides service to subscribers from the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as other civil and government agencies world-wide. The Company operates in one business segment, providing satellite communications services and products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Iridium Comms

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Iridium Comms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Iridium Comms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iridium Comms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iridium Comms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Iridium Comms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Iridium Comms visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.