A Look Ahead: Euronet Worldwide's Earnings Forecast

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Euronet Worldwide will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50.

Investors in Euronet Worldwide are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Euronet Worldwide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.58 1.09 2.02 3.14 EPS Actual 2.56 1.13 2.08 3.03 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 10.00 3.00

Euronet Worldwide Share Price Analysis

Shares of Euronet Worldwide were trading at $89.12 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Euronet Worldwide

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Euronet Worldwide.

Analysts have given Euronet Worldwide a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $123.25, indicating a potential 38.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Remitly Global, NCR Atleos and PagSeguro Digital, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Remitly Global, with an average 1-year price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential 72.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NCR Atleos, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 53.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PagSeguro Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 87.66% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Remitly Global, NCR Atleos and PagSeguro Digital are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Euronet Worldwide Buy 8.93% $453.70M 7.36% Remitly Global Outperform 34.41% $243.02M 0.88% NCR Atleos Neutral 2.22% $253M 14.40% PagSeguro Digital Buy 10.53% $2.48B 3.64%

Key Takeaway:

Euronet Worldwide ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Inc is a provider of electronic financial transaction solutions. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. The company's product offerings include comprehensive ATM, POS, card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, money transfer services, etc. Its reportable operating segments are EFT Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. Maximum revenue is derived from its Money Transfer segment, which provides money transfer services across the world under the brand names Ria, AFEX, IME, and xe. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Germany, India, France, Greece, and other regions.

Financial Insights: Euronet Worldwide

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Euronet Worldwide's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.09%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Euronet Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.92. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

