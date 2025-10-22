A Preview Of Boyd Gaming's Earnings

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

The market awaits Boyd Gaming's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 4.4% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.52 1.79 1.38 EPS Actual 1.87 1.62 1.96 1.52 Price Change % 4.00 4.00 -2.00 8.00

Market Performance of Boyd Gaming's Stock

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $83.38 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Boyd Gaming

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Boyd Gaming.

The consensus rating for Boyd Gaming is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $89.0 implies a potential 6.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Churchill Downs, Light & Wonder and Super Group (SGHC), three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 63.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $100.67, suggesting a potential 20.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $16.55, suggesting a potential 80.15% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Churchill Downs, Light & Wonder and Super Group (SGHC), demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boyd Gaming Neutral 6.87% $527.08M 11.04% Churchill Downs Outperform 4.91% $392.10M 20.53% Light & Wonder Buy -1.10% $590M 14.37% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 30.24% $169M -0.61%

Key Takeaway:

Boyd Gaming ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, with a strong 6.87%. For Gross Profit, Boyd Gaming is at the top with $527.08M. In terms of Return on Equity, Boyd Gaming is at the bottom with 11.04%.

Get to Know Boyd Gaming Better

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Key Indicators: Boyd Gaming's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.65%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Boyd Gaming visit their earnings calendar on our site.

