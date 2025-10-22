Examining the Future: SLM's Earnings Outlook

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SLM to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81.

Anticipation surrounds SLM's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SLM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 1.18 0.55 0.06 EPS Actual 0.32 1.40 0.50 -0.23 Price Change % 2.00 -1.00 -1.00 -3.00

Performance of SLM Shares

Shares of SLM were trading at $26.75 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SLM

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SLM.

With 6 analyst ratings, SLM has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $34.33, indicating a potential 28.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dave and Figure Technology, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $283.71, suggesting a potential 960.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Figure Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential 72.9% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dave and Figure Technology, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstCash Hldgs Buy -0.05% $412.82M 2.85% Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34% Figure Technology Outperform 52.91% $88.53M 7.92%

Key Takeaway:

SLM ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind SLM

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

Key Indicators: SLM's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SLM's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -21.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

