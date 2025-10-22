Insights into MSC Industrial Direct Co's Upcoming Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MSC Industrial Direct Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02.

The market awaits MSC Industrial Direct Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.79% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.72 0.73 1.08 EPS Actual 1.08 0.72 0.86 1.03 Price Change % -1.00 -5.00 3.00 1.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co were trading at $88.03 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about MSC Industrial Direct Co

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MSC Industrial Direct Co.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $93.0, suggesting a potential 5.65% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Herc Holdings, SiteOne Landscape Supply and GATX, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $144.25, suggesting a potential 63.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SiteOne Landscape Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $147.0, suggesting a potential 66.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GATX, with an average 1-year price target of $196.5, suggesting a potential 123.22% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Herc Holdings, SiteOne Landscape Supply and GATX are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MSC Industrial Direct Co Outperform -0.84% $397.74M 4.17% Herc Holdings Neutral 12.38% $283M -2.14% SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 3.37% $531.40M 8.11% GATX Buy 11.33% $212M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

MSC Industrial Direct Co ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, it is at the top among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into MSC Industrial Direct Co's Background

Founded in 1941, MSC Industrial Direct originally manufactured and sold cutting tools to metalworking shops in New York. Through a series of acquisitions and organic expansions, MSC has grown into an industrial distribution powerhouse with a focus on specialized metalworking products and services. The firm also distributes a wide breadth of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies. MSC primarily operates within North America where it derives over 95% of its revenue.

Financial Insights: MSC Industrial Direct Co

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MSC Industrial Direct Co's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MSC Industrial Direct Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSC Industrial Direct Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MSC Industrial Direct Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

