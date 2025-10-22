A Preview Of Ardagh Metal Packaging's Earnings

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ardagh Metal Packaging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in Ardagh Metal Packaging are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.09% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ardagh Metal Packaging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.01 0.02 0.07 EPS Actual 0.08 0.02 0.03 0.08 Price Change % -3.00 4.00 -9.00 -5.00

Market Performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging's Stock

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging were trading at $3.75 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ardagh Metal Packaging visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.