A Preview Of Western Union's Earnings

Western Union (NYSE:WU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Western Union will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Western Union bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.15% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Western Union's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.41 0.42 0.44 EPS Actual 0.42 0.41 0.40 0.46 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 6.00 -3.00

Market Performance of Western Union's Stock

Shares of Western Union were trading at $8.13 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Western Union

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Western Union.

Western Union has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $8.69, the consensus suggests a potential 6.89% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sezzle, PagSeguro Digital and NCR Atleos, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sezzle, with an average 1-year price target of $96.5, suggesting a potential 1086.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PagSeguro Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 35.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NCR Atleos, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 404.31% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Sezzle, PagSeguro Digital and NCR Atleos, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Western Union Neutral -3.78% $383.30M 13.40% Sezzle Buy 76.35% $72.78M 21.55% PagSeguro Digital Buy 10.53% $2.48B 3.64% NCR Atleos Neutral 2.22% $253M 14.40%

Key Takeaway:

Western Union ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. It is in the middle for Gross Profit, with a moderate value. For Return on Equity, Western Union is at the top among its peers, showing a strong performance.

Get to Know Western Union Better

Western Union provides domestic and international money transfers through its global network of over 500,000 outside agents. The company handled almost 290 million transactions in 2024 and is the largest money transfer company in the world.

Financial Milestones: Western Union's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Western Union's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.78%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Western Union's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Union's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Union's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Western Union's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.11. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Western Union visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.