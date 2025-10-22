A Look Ahead: Brunswick's Earnings Forecast

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brunswick to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Brunswick bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.36% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Brunswick's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.22 0.17 1.20 EPS Actual 1.16 0.56 0.24 1.17 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -2.00 1.00

Tracking Brunswick's Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick were trading at $65.0 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Brunswick

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brunswick.

Brunswick has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $66.8, the consensus suggests a potential 2.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acushnet Holdings, Polaris and YETI Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 30.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Polaris, with an average 1-year price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential 13.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for YETI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential 45.77% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Acushnet Holdings, Polaris and YETI Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brunswick Neutral 0.21% $369.70M 3.14% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 5.35% $354.32M 9.51% Polaris Neutral -5.53% $359.20M -6.58% YETI Holdings Neutral -3.80% $257.57M 6.53%

Key Takeaway:

Brunswick ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer outperforming and two peers showing negative growth. In terms of gross profit, Brunswick is at the top compared to its peers. For return on equity, Brunswick is in the middle, with one peer having a higher return and one peer having a lower return.

Discovering Brunswick: A Closer Look

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns more than 400 Freedom Boat Club locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used-boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brunswick

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brunswick's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.21% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.1% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brunswick's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Brunswick visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.