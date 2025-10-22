Earnings Outlook For Lazard

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lazard will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The market awaits Lazard's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.44% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lazard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.36 0.52 0.40 EPS Actual 0.52 0.56 0.78 0.38 Price Change % 0.00 -3.00 -1.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard were trading at $50.92 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lazard

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lazard.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Lazard, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $60.4, suggesting a potential 18.62% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PJT Partners, Moelis and Etoro Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PJT Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $192.5, suggesting a potential 278.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 59.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Etoro Group, with an average 1-year price target of $65.17, suggesting a potential 27.99% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for PJT Partners, Moelis and Etoro Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lazard Neutral 16.23% $288.75M 8.10% PJT Partners Neutral 12.97% $130.05M 20.81% Moelis Outperform 38.09% $113.27M 8.30% Etoro Group Buy 13.11% $209.72M 2.73%

Key Takeaway:

Lazard ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer outperforming significantly. In terms of gross profit, Lazard is at the top compared to its peers. However, its return on equity is at the bottom when compared to the other companies. Overall, Lazard's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in these key metrics.

Get to Know Lazard Better

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Lazard: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lazard's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.1%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Lazard visit their earnings calendar on our site.

