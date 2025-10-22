October 22, 2025 1:03 PM 1 min read

Popular's Earnings Outlook

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Popular to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96.

Investors in Popular are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.51 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.06% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Popular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 2.58 2.18 2.10 2.31
EPS Actual 3.09 2.56 2.51 2.16
Price Change % -1.00 1.00 1.00 -1.00

Performance of Popular Shares

Shares of Popular were trading at $117.63 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

