Earnings Preview: Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

Investors in Atlantic Union Bankshares are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.03% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.70 0.77 0.82 EPS Actual 0.95 0.57 0.67 0.83 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 0.00 1.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares Share Price Analysis

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares were trading at $34.13 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

