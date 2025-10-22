Valero Energy's Earnings Outlook

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Valero Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.98.

Investors in Valero Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.52, leading to a 1.16% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 0.42 0.06 0.98 EPS Actual 2.28 0.89 0.64 1.14 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -2.00 1.00

Valero Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Valero Energy were trading at $157.69 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Valero Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Valero Energy.

Analysts have given Valero Energy a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $183.23, indicating a potential 16.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phillips 66, with an average 1-year price target of $147.2, suggesting a potential 6.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Marathon Petroleum, with an average 1-year price target of $202.82, suggesting a potential 28.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for HF Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $59.0, suggesting a potential 62.58% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Phillips 66, Marathon Petroleum and HF Sinclair are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Valero Energy Buy -13.34% $1.22B 2.99% Phillips 66 Neutral -12.60% $3.43B 3.20% Marathon Petroleum Outperform -10.85% $2.98B 7.37% HF Sinclair Buy -13.54% $398M 2.23%

Key Takeaway:

Valero Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, Valero Energy is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Valero Energy: A Closer Look

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which can produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Valero Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Valero Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.34% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Valero Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valero Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Valero Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

