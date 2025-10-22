A Peek at Ford Motor's Future Earnings

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ford Motor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The market awaits Ford Motor's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.02 0.32 0.47 EPS Actual 0.37 0.14 0.39 0.49 Price Change % 2.00 3.00 -7.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor were trading at $12.56 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ford Motor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ford Motor.

The consensus rating for Ford Motor is Neutral, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.25, there's a potential 10.43% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of General Motors, Ferrari and Rivian Automotive, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for General Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $70.44, suggesting a potential 460.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ferrari, with an average 1-year price target of $536.4, suggesting a potential 4170.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rivian Automotive, with an average 1-year price target of $14.07, suggesting a potential 12.02% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for General Motors, Ferrari and Rivian Automotive, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ford Motor Neutral 4.97% $3.22B -0.08% General Motors Outperform -1.76% $4.27B 2.85% Ferrari Buy 4.41% $940.96M 11.93% Rivian Automotive Buy 12.52% $-206M -18.18%

Key Takeaway:

Ford Motor is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. In terms of return on equity, Ford Motor is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Ford Motor: A Closer Look

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Ford Motor's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ford Motor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ford Motor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ford Motor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ford Motor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.56, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

