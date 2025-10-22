Earnings Preview: Dover

Dover (NYSE:DOV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dover will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50.

The announcement from Dover is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dover's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.39 1.98 2.08 2.29 EPS Actual 2.44 2.05 2.20 2.27 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -1.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Dover were trading at $173.04 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Dover

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dover.

The consensus rating for Dover is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $206.11 implies a potential 19.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Snap-on, Pentair and Fortive, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Snap-on, with an average 1-year price target of $373.0, suggesting a potential 115.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pentair, with an average 1-year price target of $122.0, suggesting a potential 29.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortive, with an average 1-year price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential 68.98% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Snap-on, Pentair and Fortive, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dover Neutral 5.17% $818.26M 3.83% Snap-on Buy 3.57% $674.80M 4.60% Pentair Outperform 2.17% $456.60M 4.07% Fortive Neutral -2.16% $895.70M 1.62%

Key Takeaway:

Dover ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It is second in gross profit and return on equity.

Discovering Dover: A Closer Look

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Dover's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dover's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.17% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.41.

