Allegion's Earnings: A Preview

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Allegion will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23.

Anticipation surrounds Allegion's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Allegion's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.99 1.67 1.75 1.98 EPS Actual 2.04 1.86 1.86 2.16 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 1.00 -2.00

Performance of Allegion Shares

Shares of Allegion were trading at $179.47 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Allegion

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Allegion.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Allegion, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $175.7, suggesting a potential 2.1% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Carlisle Companies, Builders FirstSource and Lennox Intl, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Carlisle Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $390.0, suggesting a potential 117.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Builders FirstSource, with an average 1-year price target of $135.25, suggesting a potential 24.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennox Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $649.0, suggesting a potential 261.62% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Carlisle Companies, Builders FirstSource and Lennox Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Allegion Neutral 5.84% $466.50M 9.41% Carlisle Companies Outperform -0.08% $541.10M 11.93% Builders FirstSource Neutral -4.99% $1.30B 4.33% Lennox Intl Neutral 3.43% $522.50M 31.67%

Key Takeaway:

Allegion ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Allegion is at the top. For return on equity, Allegion is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know Allegion Better

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2024, Allegion generated over 75% of sales in the United States. The company primarily competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and US-based Fortune Brands Innovations.

A Deep Dive into Allegion's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Allegion showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.84% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegion's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Allegion's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.16.

To track all earnings releases for Allegion visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.