Earnings Outlook For Kinsale Cap Gr

Kinsale Cap Gr (NYSE:KNSL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kinsale Cap Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.81.

The announcement from Kinsale Cap Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.38, leading to a 0.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kinsale Cap Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.40 3.24 4.32 3.6 EPS Actual 4.78 3.71 4.62 4.2 Price Change % 0.00 -16.00 -8.00 -5.0

Tracking Kinsale Cap Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Cap Gr were trading at $453.69 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kinsale Cap Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.