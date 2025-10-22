A Look Ahead: Hasbro's Earnings Forecast

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hasbro to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64.

The announcement from Hasbro is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.53, which was followed by a 2.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.67 0.35 1.28 EPS Actual 1.30 1.04 0.46 1.73 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 -2.00 0.00

Hasbro Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hasbro were trading at $74.83 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Hasbro

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Hasbro.

Analysts have given Hasbro a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $90.0, indicating a potential 20.27% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mattel, Acushnet Holdings and Brunswick, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mattel, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 66.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 13.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $66.8, suggesting a potential 10.73% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Mattel, Acushnet Holdings and Brunswick are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hasbro Buy -1.46% $671M -121.30% Mattel Buy -5.66% $518.95M 2.48% Acushnet Holdings Outperform 5.35% $354.32M 9.51% Brunswick Neutral 0.21% $369.70M 3.14%

Key Takeaway:

Hasbro ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

Get to Know Hasbro Better

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has divested noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 19 million digital tabletop players.

Hasbro: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Hasbro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -87.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -121.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

