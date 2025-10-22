An Overview of TechnipFMC's Earnings

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TechnipFMC will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

The market awaits TechnipFMC's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.11, leading to a 2.9% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TechnipFMC's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.37 0.35 0.38 EPS Actual 0.68 0.33 0.54 0.64 Price Change % -3.00 3.00 2.00 2.00

Tracking TechnipFMC's Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC were trading at $36.47 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on TechnipFMC

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on TechnipFMC.

Analysts have given TechnipFMC a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $45.0, indicating a potential 23.39% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Halliburton, NOV and Weatherford International, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Halliburton, with an average 1-year price target of $27.9, suggesting a potential 23.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NOV, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 56.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Weatherford International, with an average 1-year price target of $80.83, suggesting a potential 121.63% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Halliburton, NOV and Weatherford International, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TechnipFMC Outperform 8.99% $593.30M 8.52% Halliburton Neutral -5.54% $819M 4.52% NOV Neutral -1.26% $446M 1.67% Weatherford International Outperform -14.31% $375M 9.50%

Key Takeaway:

TechnipFMC ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it falls behind in return on equity compared to one peer. Overall, TechnipFMC is positioned favorably compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know TechnipFMC Better

TechnipFMC is the largest provider of offshore oilfield services, offering integrated deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions that span the full spectrum of subsea equipment and subsea construction services. The company also provides various pieces of surface equipment used with onshore oil and gas wells. TechnipFMC originated with the 2017 merger of Technip and FMC Technologies.

A Deep Dive into TechnipFMC's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: TechnipFMC displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: TechnipFMC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TechnipFMC's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.49.

To track all earnings releases for TechnipFMC visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.