SS&C Techs Hldgs's Earnings: A Preview

SS&C Techs Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SS&C Techs Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

The market awaits SS&C Techs Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 2.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SS&C Techs Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.41 1.33 1.26 EPS Actual 1.45 1.44 1.58 1.29 Price Change % 3.00 -6.00 6.00 -7.00

Performance of SS&C Techs Hldgs Shares

Shares of SS&C Techs Hldgs were trading at $82.5 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about SS&C Techs Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SS&C Techs Hldgs.

Analysts have provided SS&C Techs Hldgs with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $99.75, suggesting a potential 20.91% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Broadridge Financial, Genpact and ExlService Hldgs, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Broadridge Financial, with an average 1-year price target of $282.0, suggesting a potential 241.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genpact, with an average 1-year price target of $51.5, suggesting a potential 37.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ExlService Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 36.97% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Broadridge Financial, Genpact and ExlService Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SS&C Technologies Hldgs Buy 5.88% $736.90M 2.64% Broadridge Financial Neutral 6.23% $769.80M 14.86% Genpact Buy 6.65% $450.07M 5.27% ExlService Hldgs Outperform 14.74% $194.19M 6.37%

Key Takeaway:

SS&C Technologies Hldgs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into SS&C Techs Hldgs's Background

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. Acquisitions are a large part of SS&C's history. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual deal room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

SS&C Techs Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SS&C Techs Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.88% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SS&C Techs Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Techs Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.64%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SS&C Techs Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SS&C Techs Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

