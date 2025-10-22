Uncovering Potential: CenterPoint Energy's Earnings Preview

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CenterPoint Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The announcement from CenterPoint Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 1.37% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CenterPoint Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.53 0.4 0.32 EPS Actual 0.29 0.53 0.4 0.31 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 2.0 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy were trading at $40.03 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CenterPoint Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CenterPoint Energy.

The consensus rating for CenterPoint Energy is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $40.55, there's a potential 1.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ameren, DTE Energy and CMS Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $108.0, suggesting a potential 169.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DTE Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $146.8, suggesting a potential 266.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CMS Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $77.33, suggesting a potential 93.18% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ameren, DTE Energy and CMS Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CenterPoint Energy Neutral 2.05% $927M 1.80% Ameren Neutral 31.19% $928M 2.24% DTE Energy Neutral 18.92% $1.00B 1.93% CMS Energy Outperform 14.37% $714M 2.43%

Key Takeaway:

CenterPoint Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Delving into CenterPoint Energy's Background

CenterPoint Energy owns a portfolio of businesses. Its regulated electric utilities provide transmission and distribution services to more than 2.5 million customers in the Houston area, southern Indiana, and west central Ohio. The company has natural gas distribution systems serving approximately 4 million customers.

CenterPoint Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: CenterPoint Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: CenterPoint Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CenterPoint Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CenterPoint Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.96.

