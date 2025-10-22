A Look at Comfort Systems USA's Upcoming Earnings Report

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $6.18.

The market awaits Comfort Systems USA's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $1.76 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.77 3.71 3.67 3.97 EPS Actual 6.53 4.75 4.09 4.09 Price Change % 22.00 6.00 -5.00 -10.00

Tracking Comfort Systems USA's Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA were trading at $829.36 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Comfort Systems USA

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Comfort Systems USA.

With 4 analyst ratings, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $828.0, indicating a potential 0.16% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EMCOR Group, AECOM and MasTec, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EMCOR Group, with an average 1-year price target of $708.25, suggesting a potential 14.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AECOM, with an average 1-year price target of $138.44, suggesting a potential 83.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $233.83, suggesting a potential 71.81% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for EMCOR Group, AECOM and MasTec are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Comfort Systems USA Buy 20.05% $509.90M 12.32% EMCOR Group Buy 17.39% $833.77M 10.07% AECOM Buy 0.66% $326.95M 5.48% MasTec Buy 19.71% $435.54M 2.94%

Key Takeaway:

Comfort Systems USA ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

Financial Milestones: Comfort Systems USA's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Comfort Systems USA's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comfort Systems USA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comfort Systems USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comfort Systems USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Comfort Systems USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

