A Look Ahead: Mobileye Global's Earnings Forecast

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mobileye Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Mobileye Global's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 3.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mobileye Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.11 0.09
EPS Actual 0.13 0.08 0.13 0.10
Price Change % -4.00 4.00 1.00 14.00

Tracking Mobileye Global's Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global were trading at $15.02 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

