Insights Ahead: Lloyds Banking Group's Quarterly Earnings

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in Lloyds Banking Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.89% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lloyds Banking Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.08 EPS Actual 0.11 0.09 0.05 0.1 Price Change % 2.00 0.00 1.00 2.0

Market Performance of Lloyds Banking Group's Stock

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group were trading at $4.44 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Lloyds Banking Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.