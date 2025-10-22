What's Next: Newmont's Earnings Preview

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Newmont will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

The announcement from Newmont is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.31, which was followed by a 6.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newmont's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.90 1.03 0.86 EPS Actual 1.43 1.25 1.40 0.81 Price Change % 7.00 5.00 -6.00 -15.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont were trading at $86.32 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Newmont

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Newmont.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Newmont, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $92.05, suggesting a potential 6.64% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Agnico Eagle Mines, with an average 1-year price target of $196.17, suggesting a potential 127.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Wheaton Precious Metals, with an average 1-year price target of $123.5, suggesting a potential 43.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Franco-Nevada, with an average 1-year price target of $218.75, suggesting a potential 153.42% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Agnico Eagle Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Newmont Buy 20.79% $2.70B 6.51% Agnico Eagle Mines Buy 35.61% $1.65B 4.84% Wheaton Precious Metals Outperform 68.26% $353.05M 3.85% Franco-Nevada Buy 42.02% $271.90M 3.83%

Key Takeaway:

Newmont ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Newmont's Background

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Newmont's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Newmont's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.76%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.51%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

