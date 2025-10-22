Examining the Future: Honeywell Intl's Earnings Outlook

Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Honeywell Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.56.

Anticipation surrounds Honeywell Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Honeywell Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.64 2.21 2.32 2.50 EPS Actual 2.75 2.51 2.47 2.58 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -2.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell Intl were trading at $209.08 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Honeywell Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Honeywell Intl.

Analysts have provided Honeywell Intl with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $232.0, suggesting a potential 10.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and 3M, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for 3M, with an average 1-year price target of $167.2, suggesting a potential 20.03% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and 3M, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Honeywell Intl Neutral 8.09% $4.02B 9.36% 3M Outperform 1.42% $2.70B 16.52%

Key Takeaway:

Honeywell Intl ranks higher than its peer in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity. Overall, Honeywell Intl is positioned favorably compared to its peer based on the provided metrics.

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Understanding the Numbers: Honeywell Intl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Honeywell Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.09%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Honeywell Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

